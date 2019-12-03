Workman dies after accident at Kohtla-Järve power station

A workman died during demolition at an oil shale thermal power station in the eastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve on Monday, ERR reports.

The 56-year-old was killed after a collapse during the demolitions at the plant operated by Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG).

A VKG spokesperson said that the man was working for an external contractor and was not one of the company's employees.

"VKG expresses its condolences to the relatives of the deceased," the spokesperson added.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, a spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board's Eastern Prefecture told ERR.

