Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

A construction worker died on Tuesday following a fall from a sixth-storey under-construction building.
The 31-year-old man was using a fork lift-type vehicle at the time, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, at a site in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district.
First responders were called to the address on Ümera street but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.
Editor: Andrew Whyte