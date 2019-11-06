Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

A construction worker died on Tuesday following a fall from a sixth-storey under-construction building.

The 31-year-old man was using a fork lift-type vehicle at the time, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, at a site in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district.

First responders were called to the address on Ümera street but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

