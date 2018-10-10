news

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Solar panels (picture is illustrative).
Solar panels (picture is illustrative). Source: (Margus Muld/ERR)
News

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary Enefit Green is building 7 MW capacity of solar power plants across Estonia over the next year, the company has announced, investing €5 million on solar energy development in the process.

Enefit Green CEO Aavo Kärmas has stated the company's goal of increasing renewable energy output.

"Solar energy has rapidly expanded in recent years and has become more competitive,'' said Mr. Kärmas, in a press release.

''Currently there are over 1,300 solar power stations over the Estonian power grid, helping to cover their owners' electricity needs," he continued.

Mr. Kärmas added the company's longer-term aim is an additional 50 MW of solar panels by 2022, thus obtaining 40% of its generated electricity from renewable and alternative sources.

"We will certainly continue to invest in the production of solar energy and we see the whole Baltic region as our potential markets, since Eesti Energia is already operating as an energy seller there," Mr Kärmas said.

Variety of sites

The proposed solar energy stations will make use of land owned by Eesti Energia, as well as being placed adjacent to Enefit Green power plants and customers' properties, including over 20 business customers. One site is at Paldiski, close to Eesti Energia's wind farm. Another site at Laaskõrve, Ida-Viru County, is on former mining territory formerly, and sites adjacent to Iru and Paide power plants are planned too.

The new solar plants will commence electricity production by year end, annually producing c. 6,500 MWh of renewable electricity, sufficient for a year's supply of 2,000 average households, with investments close to €5 million, the company says.

Northern European nations which generate significant amounts of solar energy include Germany and the UK. In some countries solar power is already cheaper, measure-for-measure, than ordinary fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Enefit Green/Eesti Energia acquired renewables firm Nelja Energia in the summer.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energiaenefit greenestonian power gridrenewable energy in estoniasolar power in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Breakup of government coalition unlikely, says political scientist

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

09.10

Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09.10

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

Opinion
04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Port of Tallinn third quarter passenger numbers up 2.2% on year

09.10

Estonian Banking Association in talks to introduce joint ATM network

09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Banks to begin taking reported wage data into account in issuing loans

07.10

Fitch upgrades Estonia to AA-, says economy is stable

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Centre wants equitable state and more R&D

"A just state for all," (Estonian: ''Õiglane Riik Kõgile,") is the Centre Party's new election slogan, unveiled by party leader and prime minister Jüri Ratas on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:17

Centre wants equitable state and more R&D

15:50

Reform will win at home and in Europe, says party leader

13:41

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

12:56

Riisalu introduces militarised border as Centre promise, sparks criticism

11:50

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10:52

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

09:47

Parties skeptical of Pro Patria's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5%

08:54

USAID analysis: Attacks on civil society organisations on rise in Estonia

09.10

Estonia to allocate over €800,000 to international organisations

09.10

Cornerstone laid of new Haapsalu Episcopal Castle museum

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Port of Tallinn third quarter passenger numbers up 2.2% on year

09.10

Museum experts and researchers meeting at Estonian National Museum

09.10

Estonian Banking Association in talks to introduce joint ATM network

09.10

How does the electoral system in Estonia work?

09.10

Breakup of government coalition unlikely, says political scientist

09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

09.10

Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: