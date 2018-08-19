Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

Speaking at the Reform Party's Summer Days event on Saturday, party chairwoman Kaja Kallas listed several state-owned companies which she believed the next Estonian government should partially or fully privatise, unless state ownership is inevitable for security or other reasons.

"Where an entrepreneur wants to and can offer a service, the state should not compete," Kallas said. "Companies such as [telecommunications company] Levira, [postal service company] Omniva, [road maintenance company] Eesti Teed or [energy group] Eesti Energia's renewable energy arm [Enefit Green] should be either partially or fully privatised."

According to the chairwoman, the goal of the Reform Party is to make the income of all people grow faster. "The state's task here is to make the lives of law-abiding companies as simple as possible and help them create more value added," she said. "It is also important for the state to not put too much strain on entrepreneurs. We have to critically reassess companies' reporting obligations, and the state should also not ask companies for the same data over and over again. The Reform Party's initiatives of zero bureaucracy and reducing the number of public officials, which have come to a standstill with the Centre Party's government, should definitely be continued with."

Kallas also introduced the six primary tenets of the Reform Party's economic programme — a simple and fair tax system, a revival for innovation, infrastructure necessary for today's economy, the world's most preferred business environment, access to capital, and less state in the economy.

