Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

The new Haabersti junction in Tallinn is to formally open on Tuesday. Ranking as one of the biggest road intersections in western Tallinn and located close to the Rocca Al Mare shopping centre, work had been in progress on the junction since April 2017, including the building of a flyover to replace the existing, dated ground level roundabout when following the Paldiski Highway route, a project which cost a reported €20.2 million.

With Tuesday's opening, the project, which had caused a traffic bottleneck around the junctions of Paldiski Highway, Rannamõisa Road and Ehitajate Road, conducted by AS Nordecon under contract with the City of Tallinn public utilities department, has actually beaten its scheduled deadline of October 2018.

Concrete casting works at the road intersection project were completed in December 2017 and the 280 m flyover following the route of the Paldiski Highway was opened to traffic in May 2018. Landscaping work was finished by the beginning of August and the calibration of traffic lights and other traffic regulating equipment ended a week ago, it is reported.

As part of the reconstruction two tunnels, measuring 38 m and 54 m, were built for bicycle and pedestrian traffic to interconnect foot and cycle paths heading in all directions from the intersection.

The existing roundabout at ground level, which remains in use, was upgraded and given traffic lights. The project included the reconstruction of 1.7 km of pedestrian and cycle paths and an additional 2.3 km of new pedestrian and bicycle paths.

The road construction has not been without its controversies, however. Five protestors opposed to the cutting-down of a white willow tree in the path of the road construction were arrested and fined in June 2017.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!