Kreutzwaldi and Gonsiori crossroads closed to traffic

Due to ongoing roadworks on Gonsiori Street in central Tallinn, the junction joining it and Kreutzwaldi Street closed to road traffic on Tuesday morning. The work is set to continue until at least 25 October.

There are three larger schools and a few kindergartens in the vicinity, so the closure is likely to cause a certain amount of disruption now that term time has started, although the work was deliberately held off till just after the official start of the school year (1 September).

The next major intersection heading in the direction of the Old Town, at Pronksi and Gonsiori, reopened on Monday after being closed to traffic throughout most of summer.

Major roadworks commenced on Gonsiori in May; the work met with disquiet from local residents and others who rely on the route, not least because, it is reported, the section of Gonsiori between Laikmaa and Pronski remained dormant and free of workers for about a week after it was first shut off.

Alternative diversions are signposted.