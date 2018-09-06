The annual Tallinn Marathon and associated races take place over the weekend of 7-9 September and will mean a certain amount of disruption to traffic and public transport.

This is particularly the case with trams, which will not run for several hours at a time during the race weekend. In short, the weekend, and Sunday in particular, is not a good time to be using private vehicles and even public transport, especially in and around the Old Town and heading in a westerly direction along most major thoroughfares, as far as the Rocca Al Mare shopping centre.

The full breakdown of disruptions is as follows (all times in local time and according to the organisers and city government).

Friday, 7 September

The Nike 5km youth run at 19.00 will cause a short-term traffic suspension on Kaarli Boulevard (in the direction of the city centre), on Toompea Street and Falgi Road. Traffic will be opened immediately after the start and when runners have passed by.

In order to let the runners pass, traffic is suspended on the following street sections:

From Kaarli Avenue towards the city from 18.55 to 19.05.

Toompea and Falgi Street from 19.00 to 19.10.

Nunne Street (near the Baltic train station) 19.10-19.30.

Pedestrians, drivers, cyclists etc. should also pay attention near Shnelli Park and Tornide Square light traffic roads and in the vicinity of the Old Town between 19:00 and 20:00.

Saturday, 8 September

The Autumn Run (Sügisjooks) 10km race at 17.00 will lead to some significant changes in traffic in the city centre and Kalamaja districts.

Traffic on the Freedom Square side of Kaarli Avenue is closed from 16.55 to 17.15 for the start of the 10km race. Public transport will halt during this time on Estonia Avenue.

The further changes are:

Pärnu Highway from Viru Square to Estonia Avenue is closed on all lanes 16.45-17.15. Public transport will be suspended for a short time until runners have passed.

Mere Avenue and Rannamäe Road are closed 16.45-19.10.

Suurtüki Street in the Old Town is closed for traffic 16.55-17.30.

Traffic is either closed or subject to long delays between 17.00-19.00 in North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn, on Kopli and Tööstuse Streets) and near Kalamaja (Kalaranna, Kalasadama and Kultuurikatel).

The exit route from the Kalamaja district will be Niine Street-Põhja Avenue-Suurtüki Street-Toom Avenue for the duration of the event, except a brief period 16.55-17.30.

Suur Ranavärav is closed 16.45-19.10. Traffic will be diverted to the seaside fork of the road.

Those streets in the Old Town which are normally open to traffic (Viru Street, Vana turg, Kuninga Street, Harju Street) will be closed 17.30-19.30.

Trams stop at around 15.39 when the last number 1 tram of departs from Kopli to Kadriorg. The last tram going in the other direction departs Kadriorg at 15.33. Service on the same route and directions resumes on the number 1 line at 19.00 and 19.30 respectively.

The number 2 tram line from Kopli to Suur Paala sees the last tram running at 15.34, and the last tram in the opposite direction departs Suur Paala at 15.20. Services reopen at 18.54.

Tram traffic on routes 3 and 4 on the Pärnu Highway section will stopped from 16.45-17.15.

Sunday, 9 September

Sunday morning sees the longer half marathon at 09.00 and the flagship full marathon event at 10.45 and naturally affects a wider area of the city.

Traffic changes will come into effect in Rocca al Mare, Põhja-Tallinn, and the city centre as follows:

Kaarli Avenue and the area surrounding Freedom Square is closed for the starts of the 21km half-marathon and 42km marathon from 08.55-09.10 and 10.40-11.00 respectively, so public transport will be suspended until all the runners have passed.

Pärnu Highway from Viru Square to Estonia Avenue will be closed on all lanes from 08.45 to 09.10 and from 10.40-11.00. Public transport will be suspended there for a short time until runners have passed.

Longer closures affect Mere Avenue. and Rannamäe Road which are closed from 08.30 to 16.00 on Sunday.

Traffic in Kalamaja (near Kalaranna, Kalasadama, and Kultuurikatel) is to be temporarily suspended or disrupted on Sunday morning between 08.50 to 09.50.

During the event on Sunday, the Kalamaja district can be reached by car via the direction of Põhja Avenue-Ahtri (except from 08.50 to 09.30).

Kopli St. and Põhja Avenue (Soo and Kopli section) are closed from 09.10 to 15.45

The traffic on Telliskivi, Ristiku and Heina Streets will be closed or severely disturbed 09.15-11.30.

Toompuiestee is to be closed for traffic for a short period 10.45-11.20.

Kolde Avenue will be closed from 09.25 to 11.55.

The traffic on Sõle Street and Kolde Avenue in North Tallinn will be subect to long delays 09.30-11.45.

Pelguranna Street is closed from 09.30 to 13.30.

Lahepea and Soodi Streets are closed 09.35-11.10.

Paldiski Road is closed from Lahepea St. to the Estonian Open Air Museum in the direction heading out from the city 09.30-11.30, though city buses are allowed to operate.

Vabaõhumuuseumi Road from Lillevälja Road to Lõuka Street is closed from 09.40 to 11.40.

The seashore light traffic roads from the Open Air Museum to Stroomi beach are closed to road users 09.30-3.30.

Traffic is closed in Põhja-Tallinn (North Tallinn, on the Kopliranna, Ankru, Sepa, Maleva streets) 10.15-14.15.

Paljassaare Road is closed 10.30-5.15.

The Old Town (Viru Street, Vana turg, Kuninga and Harju Streets) is closed most of the day, from 08.00-16.00.

The traffic to and from the ferry harbour will be directed to Narva Road via Petrooleum, Jõe, and Ahtri streets.

Traffic may also be disturbed near the running route before and after the events for the installation and removal of traffic control devices.

Sunday also sees a greater amount of disruption to tram traffic.

Line number 1 runs trams until after seven in the morning, with the last tram from Kopli departing at 07.10 and the last from Kadriorg at 07.38. Trams start running after 15.45 from Kopli and a little after four in the afternoon from Kadriorg.

Line number 2 has a similar situation, with the last tram from Kopli to Suur Paala running at 06.40, and the last tram in the reverse direction at 07.20. The line reopens a little after 15.30.

After 10.40 no trams will run on line number 3 (Kadriorg-Tondi)

Line number 4 (Tondi-Tallinn Airport) sees the last tram of the morning leave Tondi at 06.50, and the last one from the Airport (ie. In the opposite direction) at 07.29, though only for a few hours. Trams from Tondi to the Airport start again at 10.35 and at 11.14 in the opposite direction.

Local residents living within the affected areas, emergency vehicles and local authority vehicles will be permitted to pass in accordance with the immediate situation, as assessed by the regulators, the police and other officials.

For further queries and info, traffic issues, contact liiklus@jooks.ee, +372 5019111.

Last year's full marathon was won by Kiprotich Kirui of Kenya with a time of 2:09:22. The half marathon was won by Benard Korir, also of Kenya, in 1:04:44.

More info on the marathon weekend is here.

