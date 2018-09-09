Whereas previous marathon victors have generally hailed from abroad, Sunday was local heroes' time to shine.

Second-placed man Ülari Kais (2: 31.06) and Aleksandr Kuleshov (4th, 2: 35.11) are Estonian; Sandwiched between them was Kenyan (and first women's runner) Daisy Langat (3rd, 2:33:50).

Started at 09.00 EEST by President Kersti Kaljulaid, the marathon is one of four races over the weekend.

Half-marathon also won by Estonian

The 10km Sügisjooks ('Autumn run') on Saturday followed Friday evening's 5km youth run. The 21 km half-marathon started at 10.45 on Sunday.

Estonian Tiidrek Nurme won the half-marathon (1:03:27), a mere two seconds ahead of Kenyan star Peter Kiprotich.

With up to 25,000 runners taking part, plus large numbers of spectators, the weekend has seen traffic disruption.

Elite runners may get things wrapped up in a couple of hours, but the marathon is open to all, so things are not likely to be back to normal before 16.00 on Sunday.

More traffic info is here.

From Viljandi, Roman Fosti, 35, has a marathon personal best of 2:17:54.

