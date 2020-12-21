Tiidrek Nurme comes in third at Taipei Marathon

Estonian marathon runner Tiidrek Nurme participated in the annual Taipei Marathon in Taiwan on Sunday, achieving a third-place finish in the full marathon.

Nurme came in with a time of 2:16.11, 11 seconds ahead of fourth place Morocco man Bilal Marhoum. Kenyan runner Paul Longyangata took the distance comfortably, coming in (2:09.18) nearly four minutes ahead of second place Elisha Rotich (2:13.07).

Nurme's preparation for the marathon was peculiar in its own right, as the marathon runner stayed isolated in a hotel room for two weeks, with most of the room taken up by a treadmill on which the runner trained.

"Third place today from the Taipei International Marathon is a successful end of this unbelievable experiment. The race was not easy due to the windy and rainy weather conditions and the quarantine period before the race," Nurme posted on social media, adding his holiday wishes to all.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!