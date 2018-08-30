Gonsiori Street partly to open to traffic on Monday

The intersection of Pronksi and Gonsiori streets in central Tallinn is to open fully to traffic on the morning of Monday, 3 September, the Tallinn City Government has announced.

A section of several hundred metres of Gonsiori street, running from the junction with Laikmaa close to the Kaubamaja department store and extending to the junction with Kreutzwaldi next to the Hilton Hotel had been closed in stages through the summer in order to conduct roadworks and resurface the street, causing bottlenecks on those roads which remained open.

According to a City Government press release, the crossroads of Gonsiori and Pronksi, about halfway along the affected stretch, will open at 07.00 EEST on Monday. However, the next major intersection running east towards Kadriorg will be completely closed from 10.00 EEST on Tuesday, 4 September, for continuing work. This intersection had been running in one direction, ie. along Kreutzwaldi, since June.

The Gonsiori/Kreutzwaldi work is scheduled to end on 25 October, and diversions and other traffic measures will be in place during that time, it is reported.

The roadworks on Gonsiori have met plenty of criticism from frustrated drivers and local residents since work started in early May (with preliminary work starting as early as February), not least because after being ripped up in mid-June, the Laikmaa to Pronksi stretch apparently remained deserted and devoid of obvious activity for about a week.

''If the workers aren't working there, they're working somewhere else,'' was Mayor Taavi Aas' (Centre) comment at the time.

See the map above for more details.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!