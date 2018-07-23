news

More in favour of Reidi Road than against it says Mayor ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Mayor Taavi Aas using public transport in Tallinn.
Mayor Taavi Aas using public transport in Tallinn. Source: (Rene Suurkaev / ERR)
News

Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (Centre) has said that the proposed Reidi Road (Reidi Tee) in central Tallinn, construction of which begins on Monday, has more supporters than opponents.

The new road, which is planned to service the Tallinn harbour area and is to run along the seafront towards the Russalka Monument in Kadriorg, has drawn criticism from environmentalists and others, even making the international press in a (critical) article in quality UK daily The Guardian.

However, speaking to ERR's Vikerradio morning show 'Vikerhommik', Mr. Aas pointed out that in his opinion large projects like this will always have their detractors and that the Reidi Road construction was nothing unusual in this regard.

Not a new idea

He also noted that the route had been planned decades ago.

''Interestingly, for as long as the project remained on paper only, there was no opposition. As usual, it is only once that actual work starts on a project that people start to voice their criticism,'' he said.

He also said that the name 'Reidi Road' doesn't quite do the project justice since it is not merely a road designed for motor traffic only, but has many other aspects of which the road in the strict sense of the word is but a part.

Mr. Aas had previously stated that the Reidi Road was to include recreational facilities like a running track, presumably running alongside it, parking areas, and was to have a maximum speed limit of 40 km/h.

Road not to infringe on existing beaches and park areas

He was also keen to stress that the sandy beach areas beyond the Russalka monument will remain intact.

The development will ''give people the option to move directly from the city center towards Pirita,'' he explained, as well as developing the somewhat derelict seafront between the harbour and Kadriorg. Up to now such a journey would involve travelling up the main Narva Highway from the centre before joining the Pirita Road at the main junction by Kadriorg Park, or using other often-congested routes.

''I think that there are more people who are perfectly happy with the work starting, and that proportion can only grow when the road is functioning,'' he went on.

The Pirita Road itself, together with the embankment it runs along, was built in preparation for the 1980 Summer Olympic Games; the watersports events were hosted in Pirita.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taavi aasreidi roadcentre partytraffic in tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
22.07

15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

21.07

Dozens of World Cup Fan ID holders attempt to enter Estonia from Russia

21.07

MEP Paet: Trump, Putin's closed-door meeting increased confusion

21.07

Riigikogu vice-president: Build eastern border as quickly as possible

21.07

Riigikogu committee to draw up report on interference in Western elections

20.07

Tallinn's Reidi Road construction to begin on Monday

20.07

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

20.07

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

20.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

20.07

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:17

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

13:14

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

12:51

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

11:44

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

11:09

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

09:48

Gallery: 300 farms across Estonia open doors, gates for Open Farm Day

09:03

More in favour of Reidi Road than against it says Mayor

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

22.07

Paper: Estonia no longer NATO darling for defence spending

22.07

15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

21.07

Dozens of World Cup Fan ID holders attempt to enter Estonia from Russia

21.07

MEP Paet: Trump, Putin's closed-door meeting increased confusion

21.07

Riigikogu vice-president: Build eastern border as quickly as possible

21.07

Riigikogu committee to draw up report on interference in Western elections

20.07

Tallinn's Reidi Road construction to begin on Monday

20.07

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

20.07

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: