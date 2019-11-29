Gallery: Reidi tee opens in Tallinn

The mayor of Tallinn opened Reidi tee on Friday with an official ceremony on the newly renovated promenade after 18 months of construction.

Reidi tee, which starts at the intersection of Lootsi and Ahtri Streets near the harbor and runs to Pirita tee at the Russalka Monument, has a total length of 1.93 kilometers.

A half-kilometer beach promenade, new cycle pat,h and several kilometers of sidewalks were built during the redevelopment. Reidi tee also allows the public to use an area that was once wasteland. Rest areas and outdoor cafe areas are placed throughout the length of the road.

The area is equipped with 230 seat benches and 150 trash cans. A total of 64 sports and play equipment have been installed in eight playgrounds.

The total cost of the Reidi road project was €43 million. The duration of the construction works was almost 18 months, lasting from July 2018 to the contractual deadline of Dec. 23.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!