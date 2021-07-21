Gallery: Cycle bridge connecting two Tallinn streets under development

A cycle bridge connecting the streets of Majaka and Gonsiori on the border of the Kesklinn and Lasnamäe districts is set to be completed in September, a month before the local government elections.

"The due date for the construction's completion according to the contract signed with TREF Nord is September 15 2021 and it will cost €885,000," city government spokesperson Ott Heinapuu told ERR on Wednesday.

Reaalprojekt OÜ is behind the development's project and Kino Maastikuarhitektuurid OÜ will provide the landscape architecture solution. The construction consists of two bridges - one supported by eight pillars and one by four pillars.

"The ramp will be constructed on the projected light path between Majaka tänav and Gonsiori tänav. The plan is to connect the ramp with existing paths in Lasnamäe, in the direction of Lubja and Majaka streets," the project's referendum reads.

"A small square with a bench and bushes is planned in the higher part of the project's area, in the intersection between different directions. The square's surface will differ from that of the path, that is from asphalt painted white with a squared pattern stamped in the asphalt. A bench is projected to surround the elm tree in the square. On the walkway part of the ramp, the red and white pattern that started from the square will continue, helping separate the walkway and the light path. The pattern will not expand to the light path," the referendum reads.

56 barberry shrubs are also projected in the development.

Since the new path will likely increase the number of traffic on the light path, the project designers also proposed a safer crossing for the nearby intersection on Lasnamäe and Majaka streets.

The proposed solution for the dangerous intersection between Majaka and Lasnamäe streets. Autor/allikas: AS Kino Maastikuarhitektid

The ramp is necessary because the current bridge over Laagna tee (the so-called Lasnamäe canal) ends with a sudden staircase in its Lasnamäe end, which is difficult to traverse with a bicycle, stroller or wheelchair, the project reads.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!