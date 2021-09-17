More than a dozen developments could be completed in Tallinn by elections

There are more than a dozen different construction objects planned to be completed in Tallinn before the local government elections in mid-October.

Data from the Tallinn urban environment and public works department shows that there are seven projects set to be completed in September and eight different street renovations and light paths to be completed in October. The department did not specify the exact completion dates, however.

Local government elections will take place on October 17.

In September, there should be five renovation projects completed within Tallinn city district quarters, but some more significant projects will reach completion in October.

In September, street renovation works in Nõmme, Kristiine, Haabersti, Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn districts are set to be finished. In addition, renovations to Halla tänav and Kaheküla tee 1-7 are also planned, along with the design and development of Käba tänav in Haabersti, a parking lot on Kuldnoka tänav 12a and a section between Nõmme keskus and Sõpruse puiestee, which extends to the Akadeemia tee roundabout in Mustamäe.

In October, the city is planning on opening a reconstructed section of Jaan Poska tänav, the reconstructed Võidujooksu tänav, the renovated section of Nõmme tee between Kajaka tänav and Tammsaare tee and also the renovation works of Tallinn Zoo's walkways and roads.

In addition, October should see two light paths opened in Tallinn: a cycle path connecting Gonsiori tänav and Majaka tänav, the completion of which has earlier been stated to happen on September 15, and a light path on Pärnu maantee and Viljandi maantee, which will also involve a cycle tunnel under the intersection on Vabaduse puiestee and Männiku tee. In April, Tallinn told ERR that the object should be completed in November.

There are also renovation works in the Kesklinn and Kristiine districts.

