Politicians: Voters more interested in local issues than before

Politicians currently campaigning for the local government elections in mid-October have noted that they sense more interest on local issues than the previous local elections. The high point of campaigning is still yet to arrive.

The Social Democratic Party set up campaign tents in Kadriorg, Tallinn, on Sunday and Tallinn mayoral candidate Raimond Kaljulaid said people mostly approach them to discuss social issues and traffic. "Previously, topics in Tallinn have been more national, but this time they speak mostly on local issues," Kaljulaid said.

Isamaa Party spoke with potential voters in the Nõmme district and mayoral candidate Urmas Reinsalu said people are worried about road maintenance. "Very specific topics here at Nõmme are about the maintenance of inter-quarter roads. And also that there is congestion on railroad crossings," Reinsalu said.

Reform Party had set up tents at Kristiina and candidates are mostly approached on topics of urban space and elder care, the party's Kristiine district chairman Kristo Enn Vaga noted. "They ask how it is possible that pedestrians, cyclists and cars all fit on narrow roads in western Europe, but there are no good solutions for anyone here in Tallinn," Vaga said.

EKRE's mayoral candidate Martin Helme said people are also interested in wider political topics. "The people I have spoken to are more than likely already voters looking toward us. But dissatisfaction with different policies of the current government is a cutting theme," Helme said.

Eesti 200 held a campaign event at Noblessner with a performance from Dara Savinova, who is also running. Mayoral candidate Marek Reinaas said the high point of campaigning is yet to come. "The democratic highlight is October 17 (election day - ed) and I think that night is the highlight of us finding out the Estonian people who want change in Tallinn and those who want to keep going with the flow," Reinaas said.

Center Party presented their Tallinn election program, as well, and Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said there is currently no discussion on future vision. "There is a lot of talk about electing a coalition that gets rid of Center. But I am sure that the people of Tallinn would actually like to hear different arguments about development perspectives," the mayor noted.

