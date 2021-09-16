State Electoral Office offering training for e-election observers

During the run-up to the October 17 local elections, the State Electoral Office will offer training opportunities to explain e-voting procedures and activities.

The training will explain the monitoring of electronic voting, spokespeople for the State Electoral Office said on Thursday.

On September 28 and 29, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., there will be online training sessions.

On October 5, at 10 a.m., there will be the first e-voting observation round where a full check of the e-voting system will be carried out.

On October 17, election day, it will be possible to observe e-voting procedures starting at 12 noon and 8:30 p.m., while on October 18 a repeat of the election day procedures can be observed.

At the earliest one month after the complaints have been resolved, the e-votes will be destroyed in the presence of observers.

Prospective observers can register until September 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!