Parties to spend between €500,000-€1 million on local elections

Political parties estimate they will spend between €500,000 and €1 million on the upcoming local elections, with Reform expecting to spend the most and the Social Democrats the least.

The total amount spent will not be known until after the elections when expenses are submitted to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK). However, it is not always possible to tell which costs were related to the campaigns, ERR's Estonian language portal reported on Thursday.

Four years ago, at the last local election, the Center Party spent over €2 million on its campaign.

After speaking to most of the parties, Reform will likely have the highest costs this time. Secretary General of the Reform Party Erkki Keldo told ERR the party's expenses should be around €1 million.

Center's Secretary General Andre Hanimägi said expenses are not usually discussed before the election and lot depends on how much the candidates contribute: "But I can say it will be somewhere between half a million and a million."

Isamaa Secretary General Priit Sibul, estimated between €700,000 and €800,000, which is the same as in 2017.

Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Rannar Vassiljev said the party's expenses would likely be less than €500,000, which is drop from 2017.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 will not spend more than €500,000. The party's campaign planner Marek Reinaas said spending could be capped at this amount for all parties in the future.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme did not want to disclose the party's expected campaign expenses.

