Over 1,000 people running for Tallinn city council

The electoral committee of the city of Tallinn has registered eight individual candidates and the lists of eight political parties and two electoral blocs with a total of 1,183 candidates for the city council elections.

The electoral committee rejected the applications of seven candidates. Regarding six of these candidates, their place of residence had not been registered in the city of Tallinn as of August 1, and one of the candidates had an unmet citizenship requirement.

Each candidate was issued a registration number by the electoral committee, the order of which was determined by drawing lots.

The registration numbers given to candidates start from 101 and are issued to candidates first by party and electoral bloc list, with individual candidates receiving numbers after the candidates belonging to the party and electoral bloc lists.

As a result of the draw, the order in which the candidates were issued registration numbers by list was as follows: Isamaa, the Estonian Greens, the Vaba Eesti electoral bloc, the Social Democratic Party, the Estonian Center Party, Estonia 200, the Narodnyi Sojuz electoral bloc, the Estonian Reform Party, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Estonian Party for the Future, followed by individual candidates.

You can view a list of candidates on ERR's Estonian language website here.

