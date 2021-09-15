Gallery: Environment Building set to be completed in 2024

The Environment Building, currently under development near the Seaplane Harbor in Tallinn is set to house the Estonian Museum of Natural History and the structural units of the Ministry of the Environment and the Environmental Board. Initially planned to be completed in 2022, the building will instead be completed in 2024.

Architectural bureau Kavakava were victorious in the Environment Building's architecture contest. "It is very interesting that the Museum of Natural History and the ministry have been put together under one roof," said Indrek Peil, one of the architects behind the project.

"The ministry has institutions that are scattered across the city, but now they will be convened in a compact space. The museum's exposition will be the spine connecting the entire complex," the architect added.

The Museum of Natural History, currently operating on 360 square meters in Old Town Tallinn is set to receive ten times more space in the Environment Building. Since the current building is small, the museum's collections and expositions are scattered across town - a herbarium in Mustamäe, some collections on Toompuiestee and Paldiski maantee.

"The building that has housed the Museum of Natural History for the last 80 years has become too small for us," former museum director Asta Tuusti told ETV's daily affairs show "Ringvaade" on Tuesday. "We have 50,000-60,000 visitors a year, even during the coronavirus time, 30,000 people came to our museum."

--

