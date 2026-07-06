A number of Soviet monuments still remain in Estonia because of legal limbo

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta says opposition from the Ministry of Culture has delayed legislation intended to remove Soviet symbols from protected buildings, while some property managers have resorted to covering the symbols in the meantime.

President Alar Karis declined to promulgate amendments to the Building Code — commonly referred to as the law on removing Soviet symbols from public spaces — in March 2023. The bill, which the president said was unconstitutional, has not been amended since.

"The bill is still before the Riigikogu, awaiting a resolution. Some people, myself included, believe that buildings displaying Soviet symbols — structures built to demonstrate the presence of the country that occupied Estonia — should not be considered among the most valuable parts of Estonia's cultural heritage and should lose their protected status. Then there is a small group of people who believe they should remain protected. That is what the dispute is about," Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said.

For example, the Sillamäe city government has left a large Soviet monument in the town center in place, citing the absence of a corresponding legal provision. The ministry now plans to introduce a new bill.

"There is an agreement with the Ministry of Justice that it will draft a new bill. It will be submitted to the Riigikogu this fall and the Economic Affairs Committee is ready to process it," said Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), chair of the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee.

Reinaas said a new bill is needed because circumstances have changed and lawmakers should take into account that most of the remaining Soviet symbols are now protected as cultural heritage.

"Compared with 2023, when the president declined to promulgate the law, many Soviet symbols and monuments have already found their rightful place in the dustbin of history. Time has moved on and in many respects life itself has made the necessary corrections," Reinaas said.

Until the law is amended, some building managers have sought different ways to conceal Soviet symbols.

"The former Russian Cultural Center in Tallinn has now begun doing so. I would say that's better than nothing, but as a state we should be capable of doing more," Pakosta said.

Pakosta said the main reason for the delay in amending the law has been opposition from the Ministry of Culture. The ministry, however, said it has not received any inquiries or proposals related to the legislation since the spring of 2025.

Kohtla-Järve Cultural Center. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!