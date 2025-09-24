X!

Relocation underway of Põlva Soviet-era monuments, human remains

News
Soviet symbol on a building in Tallinn (picture is illustrative).
Soviet symbol on a building in Tallinn (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian War Museum is relocating Soviet monuments in Põlva Municipality, with any associated human remains to be reinterred at a cemetery near the South Estonian town.

On Tuesday morning, excavation began at a burial site next to the Soviet-era monument in the Põlva muusikakool music school park, in the town center. Human remains buried at various times have been uncovered.

"The first burial site we found near Põlva — originally a smaller mass grave brought from Peri (a nearby village – ed.) and reburied here in plastic wrapping — revealed Soviet soldiers who had been reinterred in the town center at the end of the war, or shortly after. It was clear they had been recovered mostly intact, placed in coffins, and brought here," war museum archaeologist Arnold Unt said.

Red Army monument in Põlva. Source: ERR

A Soviet-era list of the buried names over 100 Red Army soldiers associated with the site, though the number of sets of human remains excavated from the mass grave is estimated at more like 30.

The remains will be buried at the nearby Rosma kalmistu cemetery, along with any found at other monument sites within municipal boundaries.

"This week, the plan is to remove all such monuments across Põlva Municipality — in Põlva, Tilsi, Vastse-Kuuste, and Ahja — and to rebury the remains where they rightly belong. We have identified Rosma kalmistu, within the municipality, as that location. The monuments will be transferred to a museum," Annely Eesmaa, public relations specialist at Põlva Municipality, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

One of the Soviet monuments in Põlva. Source: ERR

Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought the many relics of the Soviet occupation of Estonia, which lasted half a century, under scrutiny. In the case of monuments with war or other graves in situ, often the monument is wholly removed or the overtly Soviet symbology removed and the structure left; in either case, human remains are reinterred intact and at a cemetery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Estonian FA: We stand for Ukraine, for Estonia, and against Russia

12:38

Heritage vegetable varieties help ensure food security and cultural legacy

12:06

Historian: States recognizing Palestine due to growing Muslim communities in the West

11:34

Poll: Center candidates to win in 6 out of 8 of Tallinn's election districts

11:11

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

10:57

Poll: Support for coalition parties hits new low

10:28

Narva mayoral debate focuses on economic revival, identity and smoother governance

10:00

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

09:16

Next nationwide emergency siren test scheduled for November or December

09:00

Increasing number of pensioners choosing to continue working

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

23.09

Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

23.09

Former president of Estonia: May take 'mass casualty event' for NATO to act on Russia

22.09

Spanish slugs overrunning Estonia almost no use for compost or biogas

23.09

NATO demands Russia stop violating its airspace

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

23.09

Competitiveness report: Developmental differences between the Baltics deepening

16.04

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

22.09

Major Estonian pig farm to lay off a quarter of staff due to ASF outbreak

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo