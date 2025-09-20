Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

The three Russian MiG-31 jets that violated Estonia's airspace on Friday were by no means the first. Since 2014, Russian military aircraft have breached Estonian airspace more than 40 times, data from the Estonian Air Force shows.

The breaches have been recorded since NATO expanded its rotational Baltic Air Policing Mission to Estonia in 2014 following Russia's invasion of Crimea. Until then, allied jets were only stationed in Lithuania.

While all three Baltic states have air forces, they lack fighter jets. The NATO mission secures the region's airspace.

Incursions in Estonia's airspace peaked in 2016 at 10 and have been five or below since 2019. There were no violations reported in 2023 or 2024.

However, NATO jets are still regularly scrambled to monitor Russian jets flying close to the alliance's airspace.

It is common for Russian jet crews to fly without the planes' transponders turned on. They usually do not file pre-flight plans, and do not establish two-way radio communication with air traffic control.

Explaining why Russia breaches Estonia's airspace, Commander of Estonian Air Force HQ Col. Janek Lehiste told ERR News last year: "It is hard to find a purely military rational reason behind such behavior. Most likely it is a matter of posturing and messaging."

Tony Lawrence, head of the Defense Policy and Strategy Program at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn, said Russia achieves several things with its tactics.

"It's a statement about how Russia views Estonia's sovereignty. It tests the response of the NATO air policing mission and causes them to launch aircraft to intercept the intruder. And it's a hybrid warfare tactic – part of spreading uncertainty and fear in neighboring states," he told ERR News in 2024.

"Vaindloo is on the frequently used route between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad and is close to where Russian-controlled airspace meets Estonian-controlled airspace. Russian military aircraft on this route often 'cut the corner' and spend a minute or so in Estonian airspace," Lawrence added.

Intentional act or mediocre pilot?

Former head of the Estonian Air Force Col. Jaak Tarien told Postimees newspaper there is "no doubt" Friday's incursions were a "deliberate act."

"In previous years, violations near the island of Vaindloo, when Estonian airspace is entered for just a few dozen seconds — there, one can question whether it was intentional or due to a mediocre pilot," he said on Saturday (September 20).

Tarien also explained the reason why Vaindloo is the site of incursions.

"In terms of airspace organization, there is a leftover burden near Vaindloo from Soviet times – the St. Petersburg Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Tallinn Flight Information Region do not align with national borders. So, part of Estonian airspace near Vaindloo falls within the St. Petersburg Flight Information Region," he outlined.

"More than 20 years ago, Estonia had a plan to first finalize its land border and then begin negotiations to reorganize the FIRs. For well-known reasons, it has not been possible to hold constructive negotiations with Russia for quite some time."

Tarien said Russia carried out a similar incident in 2004, just weeks before Estonia joined NATO: "At that time, two Su-27 fighter jets flew over Tallinn Bay, just a few kilometers from the city."

Vaindloo Island. Source: ERR

Article 4 consultations

Friday's incident comes amid a series of recent Russian airspace violations against NATO countries.

In the past week, a Russian attack drone flew for nearly an hour over Romanian territory. At the same time, fighter jets in Poland were scrambled after drones entered its airspace, prompting a two-hour civilian warning.

Wreckage from a Russian attack drone was also found off Latvia's western coast.

Next week, consultations with alliance members will be held under NATO's Article 4 at Estonia's request.

Poland called similar talks earlier this month after more than a dozen Russian drones entered its airspace via Belarus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!