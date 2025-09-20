Foreign leaders condemn Estonian airspace incursion by Russian jets

Several foreign leaders from allied nations have condemned the incident in Friday morning's violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets.

Finland's Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said it had been a "Completely reckless and condemnable action," a line echoed by that country's foreign minister, Elina Valtonen who tweeted "We remain united and committed to our objective to weaken Russia, support Ukraine and strengthen European deterrence and defense,"

On Saturday, Valtonen wrote: "Europe can and will keep doing more to bolster security and defense against the long term threat posed by Russia. Regarding the recent airspace violations, Allies are ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We will also continue our steadfast support to Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the incident, adding he extends his "full support to the Estonian authorities," adding "A security posture will be adopted in response."

The U.K.'s Defense Secretary John Healey meanwhile said: "This is yet another edition of the Putin playbook. Russia's latest reckless and dangerous activity is the third violation of NATO airspace in recent days," adding that it merely serves to strengthen NATO unity and resolve to stand with Ukraine.

"We are stepping up within NATO to contribute fighter jets to the new Eastern Sentry mission, strengthening NATO air defense on our eastern flank;" he continued.

He noted Operation Eastern Sentry, which will beef up NATO air defense on the alliance's eastern flank, adding in the case of Estonia that the U.K. continues to support it "closely, including through our deployment of around 1,000 UK armed forces personnel under Operation Cabrit."

Three Russian MiG-31 ("Foxhound") supersonic interceptor jets violated Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island for nearly 12 minutes on Friday morning. The aircraft had no flight plans, transponders switched off, and made no radio contact.

Italian Air Force F-35s from NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission intercepted and escorted them toward Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

It was Russia's fourth—and most serious—airspace breach against Estonia in 2025, with previous incidents lasting no more than four minutes.

Prime Minister Michal called the incursion "unacceptable" and accused Russia of attempting to divert NATO's attention from Ukraine. Estonia has summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires and will invoke NATO Article 4 for consultations.

Allies including the UK, France, Finland, and Germany expressed solidarity. The incident follows recent Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace.

