Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

Russia's defense ministry has denied three of its fighter jets violated Estonian airspace over the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo on Friday morning.

Estonian authorities, however, said three Russian MiG-31 jets entered their airspace, remaining there for 12 minutes, in what Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has called an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion. Italian Air Force F-35s based at Ämari were scrambled to intercept and escort the three Russian planes out of Estonian airspace.

Reuters reports Russia claims the three jets were flying over Baltic Sea neutral waters, from northwest Russia to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Russia's defense ministry posted on social media early on Saturday that the flight "was carried out in strict conformity with international rules governing airspace with no violation of the borders of other states," citing "independent checks" that confirmed this.

According to the statement, the planes did not deviate from a planned flight path and stayed "more than 3 kilometers from the island of Vaindloo."

Estonia's Vaindloo Island is located in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The BBC reports U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he was due to be briefed on the incident later on Friday, adding "I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. Could be big trouble. But I'll let you know later."

In response to the incident, the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee are set to meet for an extraordinary session at the Ministry of Defense on Saturday; Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Foreign Minister Tsahkna have been invited.

The Estonian government has requested NATO Article 4 consultations, while the North Atlantic Council is set to convene next week, a NATO spokesperson said.

The violation came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, some of which were downed by NATO jets.

Estonian defense officials reported that the three Russian MiG-31 ("Foxhound") supersonic interceptor jets violated Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island for nearly 12 minutes on Friday morning, flying without flight plans, active transponders on recognized frequencies, or radio contact. Italian Air Force F-35s from NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission swiftly intercepted and escorted the jets southward toward Kaliningrad.

According to Estonian authorities, this marked Russia's fourth and most serious airspace violation against Estonia in 2025, with previous breaches lasting no more than four minutes.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) condemned the incursion as "unacceptable." Estonia summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires and plans to invoke NATO's Article 4 for allied consultations. NATO members including France, Finland, and Germany have expressed strong solidarity.

Michal further noted the Russian incursion demonstrated its war of aggression in Ukraine had not been going the way it would have wanted, and aims to draw attention away from that fact and so that NATO states focus on their own defense.

Pevkur told the BBC the amount of time the three Russian planes remained in Estonian airspace had been "unprecedented," adding "in this situation, the only right thing to do is to push them out of Estonian airspace".

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas described the incident as "an extremely dangerous provocation," adding Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "testing the West's resolve."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted on her social media account that the bloc is determined to give firm responses to provocation and to boost pressure in line with growing threats.

Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Sven Sakkov meanwhile told the BBC that "clear, practical steps" are needed to boost the protection of the airspace over NATO's eastern flank after Friday's incident, adding that Estonians are "determined" to defend themselves.

NATO had already pledged to move more personnel and jets towards the eastern flank after last week's incursion of close to 20 drones into Polish territory, as well as one detected in Romanian airspace.

