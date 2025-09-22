X!

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

News
Donald Trump on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Donald Trump on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Source: SCANPIX/Mandel NGAN / AFP
News

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would protect Poland and the Baltic states following multiple incursions of Russian jets and drones into the countries' airspaces in recent weeks.

Three Russian fighter jets violated Estonia's airspace on Friday and drone parts have been found in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Asked by a reporter on Sunday if he would "help defend" Poland and the Baltic states from Russia, Trump said: "Yeah, I would. I would."

This is the first time the U.S. president has commented on the incursion into Estonia's airspace since Friday, when he said before a briefing: "I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. Could be big trouble. But I'll let you know later."

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov shared the clip of Trump's comment on Sunday, adding the "stronger together" hashtag.

On Friday morning, three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the Vaindloo Island area and remained there for approximately 12 minutes.

The Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission at Ämari Air Base responded to the incident.

Russian military aircraft have breached Estonian airspace dozens of times over the last decade, with incursions usually lasting less than a minute. Twelve minutes is by far the longest breach. There have been five violations this year.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on the morning of September 19 and remained there for nearly 12 minutes. Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

The Estonian government requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty in response to the incident. The alliance will meet this week.

Additionally, the United Nations Security Council will meet in New York on Monday at Estonia's request to discuss the incursion.

On Sunday, Latvia and Lithuania lodged protests with the highest-level Russian representatives stationed in their countries over the violation and "dangerous flights" near a Polish oil rig that also took place on Friday.

German and Swedish jets were also scrambled to track a Russian reconnaissance plane flying over the Baltic Sea on Sunday.

The incidents are taking place as Russia continues its war of aggression in Ukraine and the U.S. considers withdrawing troops from Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Official: Russia violating airspace one thing, blatantly lying about it another

10:25

Producer price index drops for third month in a row

09:51

Puma owner believes animal recently seen in South Estonian woods a lynx

09:21

Poll: Center Party may win majority in Tallinn at local elections

08:45

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

21.09

Estonian-Icelandic artistic duo explore how memories merge with dreams in Pärnu

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

21.09

Gallery: Canadian company opens new magnet factory in Narva

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo