President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would protect Poland and the Baltic states following multiple incursions of Russian jets and drones into the countries' airspaces in recent weeks.

Three Russian fighter jets violated Estonia's airspace on Friday and drone parts have been found in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

Asked by a reporter on Sunday if he would "help defend" Poland and the Baltic states from Russia, Trump said: "Yeah, I would. I would."

This is the first time the U.S. president has commented on the incursion into Estonia's airspace since Friday, when he said before a briefing: "I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. Could be big trouble. But I'll let you know later."

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov shared the clip of Trump's comment on Sunday, adding the "stronger together" hashtag.

On Friday morning, three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the Vaindloo Island area and remained there for approximately 12 minutes.

The Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission at Ämari Air Base responded to the incident.

Russian military aircraft have breached Estonian airspace dozens of times over the last decade, with incursions usually lasting less than a minute. Twelve minutes is by far the longest breach. There have been five violations this year.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on the morning of September 19 and remained there for nearly 12 minutes. Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

The Estonian government requested consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty in response to the incident. The alliance will meet this week.

Additionally, the United Nations Security Council will meet in New York on Monday at Estonia's request to discuss the incursion.

On Sunday, Latvia and Lithuania lodged protests with the highest-level Russian representatives stationed in their countries over the violation and "dangerous flights" near a Polish oil rig that also took place on Friday.

German and Swedish jets were also scrambled to track a Russian reconnaissance plane flying over the Baltic Sea on Sunday.

The incidents are taking place as Russia continues its war of aggression in Ukraine and the U.S. considers withdrawing troops from Europe.

