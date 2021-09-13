Riigikogu adds film campus to list of cultural buildings of importance

The Riigikogu on Monday approved the ranking of cultural buildings of national importance and added the Tallinn film industry hub to it.

The bill passed its second reading and the objects of national importance were ranked in the following order: the Sudalinna Cultural Center of Tartu, the Narva Kreenholm cultural quarter 'Manufaktuur,' the Arvo Part Music House in Rakvere, the extension to the current building of the National Opera and the Tallinn Film Campus.

During the reading, Isamaa's amendment was supported, which added Tallinn Film Campus to the list.

Cultural buildings of national importance are funded by the Cultural Endowment but they need to be on the list to receive funding.

The last time the Riigikogu decided to construct buildings of national importance was in 1996 which lead to the development of the Kumu Art Museum of Estonia, the Estonian National Museum and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre.

Money from the Cultural Endowment comes from the excise duty on alcohol and tobacco, gambling taxes and private donations.

