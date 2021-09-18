Tallinn film industry hub could be completed in two years

The film industry complex planned for the Kopli district of Tallinn could be completed two years from now. It cost an estimated €13.6 million to build.

On Monday, the Riigikogu approved the ranking of cultural buildings of national importance, adding Tallinn Film Campus to it.

Gren Noormets, a champion of the project and board member of Tallinn Film Wonderland, told BNS the fact that the project ranks fifth on the list only concerns funding. The pace of construction meanwhile is up to each project.

"Construction of the building and financing are two different things," he said.

The company has an agreement with Tallinn that the city will initially pay for the construction works and then get repaid using the funds allocated as state support.

According to a construction cost estimate based on the basic project of the building, the construction would cost €13.6 million. Since the assessment was made in February and March, the construction price may turn out to be higher given the rise in construction prices. The final price will be known after the construction procurement has taken place.

Noormets stressed that this is only the construction price of the building, which does not include the cost of the equipment for the studio and the renovation of old buildings. According to the most optimistic plan, the building could be ready by the end of next year. However, Noormets said it is more likely to happen in two years.

The property at Kopli Street 35, where the campus is to be built, belongs to the city-owned industrial parks company Tallinna Toostuspargid. According to the agreement, the city will remain the property's owner and Tallinn Film Wonderland OU will be granted the right of superficies.

Noormets noted that this is the first stage in the development of the film campus. In the future, the aim is to further develop the campus and establish even larger studios in order to attract the attention of major American production firms.

Tallinn Film Wonderland is about to establish a complex of film studios and a film campus at Kopli Street 35 in Tallinn to bring the field of audiovisual production in Estonia to a new level by attracting more international film, TV and advertisement production to the country.

