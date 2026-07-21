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Tallinn Film City studio complex construction to begin this winter

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Joonas Tartu
Joonas Tartu Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Tallinnfilm director Joonas Tartu told ERR that active construction work is expected to begin this winter. If everything goes according to plan, the studio complex will be completed in two years.

Tartu said updates and improvements have been made to the film studio complex project over the last year ago.

"It has been quite a thorough process, but we are now in the final stage, and by the end of the summer the final construction design should be completed, on the basis of which it will be possible to announce an international construction tender, which we hope to do in late summer or early autumn," he told ERR.

Tartu said the international construction tender is expected to be announced by the end of September at the latest: "It is a very bureaucratic, long and complicated process. It takes several months to determine the winner. I would venture to say that by winter we will have a construction contract in place and active construction work will begin."

Extensive work has been done to prepare the site, during which 10,000 tonnes of waste have been removed. "We have also been working on creating the organisational identity of the entire studio complex. To prepare our communication and marketing activities. We are ready with that. Today it is already possible to find us on social media and look for information there," Tartu noted.

"We have also already attended various events where it is worthwhile to be visible. For example, the Cannes Film Festival. Extensive planning in that regard is underway," he added.

If everything goes according to plan, Tartu estimates that the studio complex, together with the necessary backlots, will be completed in two years.

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