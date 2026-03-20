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Under-construction Jõhvi film complex to get hotel

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A topping out ceremony was held at the new film studio complex in Jõhvi.
A topping out ceremony was held at the new film studio complex in Jõhvi. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
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A hotel is also planned for a film studio complex to be built in the northeastern Estonian town of Jõhvi.

The Jõhvi film campus, which costs €16 million, is expected to open its doors at the end of this summer.

Teet Kuusmik, head of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency (X) and the driving force behind the Jõhvi project, said several companies have shown interest in the tender for craft services, accommodation and other film-related support services, including special effects.

"A 70-room three-star hotel is currently being built in the town of Jõhvi. In that sense, this project will certainly attract people and encourage them to operate here and make investments in the private sector," Kuusmik said.

"We are negotiating with several companies that are interested in coming to the film campus. These are companies that provide certain services to the film industry — be that special effects or the rental of equipment and technology. We are also looking for a partner, and some ideas include creating locally available, high-quality accommodation at a lower price level for the film industry," he went on.

The complex is to be erected on a plot in Kotinuka, just north of Jõhvi and close to the Tallinn–Narva highway.

The Jõhvi film campus will be completed in three phases: Separate funding has been obtained for the construction of a studio complex, an incubation center office building, and infrastructure, with the latter of these at the most advanced stage.

"Infrastructure works have been completed. Roads, water, sewerage — everything necessary is in place. Currently, a substation is being built next to the digital multimedia incubator and main cables are being brought in, so we are on schedule with those works as well," Kuusmik went on.

There has been strong interest expressed in using the two film studio buildings that will open at the end of the summer.

"There are active negotiations regarding the film studios with five film projects that could come in this year, from the opening of the building until the end of the year. In that sense, it can be said that interest is very high," Kuusmik said with satisfaction.

The Jõhvi film campus, being built with support from European funding, will cost €16 million.

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