Planning advances as Tallinn edges toward new film studio complex

Render of the planned Põhja-Tallinn film studio complex at Paljassaare tee 5 and 7.
Render of the planned Põhja-Tallinn film studio complex at Paljassaare tee 5 and 7. Source: Tallinn city government
Tallinn is moving forward with plans for a new film studio complex in Põhja-Tallinn, with construction procurements set to be announced shortly.

The Tallinn Urban Planning Department has initiated a detailed plan for the properties at Paljassaare tee 5 and 7 and surrounding area, covering about seven hectares, for the construction of a world-class film studio and a new identity for the peninsula.

The site, situated between Paljassaare tee, Laevastiku tänav and the railway, will feature 4–6 story commercial and industrial buildings. The plan also sets rules for plot use, landscaping, access and utilities.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said the construction procurement will be announced soon, and emphasized that the studio complex is designed to allow future expansion.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus noted that while the manmade peninsula is still mostly industrial, the plan provides an opportunity to bring new development potential to the Estonian capital with the construction of the film studio complex and its supporting infrastructure.

Render of the planned film studio complex in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Novarc

According to the city, the project includes both city- and state-owned properties and respects existing buffer zones and conservation restrictions.

It also aligns with both the shoreline area plan between Paljassaare and Russalka and the upcoming general plan for Põhja-Tallinn, which designates the area primarily for business-oriented mixed use.

The draft detailed plan was prepared by K-Projekt AS. A strategic environmental assessment will not be conducted, as the project is not subject to that requirement, the city added.

The Põhja-Tallinn film studio is one of five nationally significant cultural sites approved by the Riigikogu, with construction funded in part by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

Preliminary estimates put the first phase cost at just over €20 million. The complex will be developed by Tallinnfilm.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

