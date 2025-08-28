Gallery: Work underway on Estonia's first film studio complex in Jõhvi

Work is underway in Jõhvi on Estonia's first film studio complex, scheduled to open a year from now.

The site will feature two studios, one slightly larger than the other.

"One is a 1,200-square-meter multifunctional studio where films can be made, but which can also host concerts and conferences," said project lead Teet Kuusmik. The smaller studio and its evacuation, ventilation and heating solutions are designed for larger crowds, with a max capacity of 1,800. "The larger, 2,000-square-meter facility is a dedicated film studio built purely for production."

The complex is being designed and built by Mapri Ehitus, and Kuusmik said the builder has already offered cost-saving solutions. "They've found ways to cover our core needs," he noted, explaining that good soundproofing is critical.

Construction over the past five months has also brought surprises. When digging began, crews found three meters of sand beneath the soil — an unexpected but welcome discovery.

"Our geological surveys had shown a layer of clay, which is typical for the area around Jõhvi, but this gave us a 'turnkey' foundation right at the start of a very tight schedule," Kuusmik acknowledged.

The deadline is August 2026, and the studio complex project is currently slightly ahead of schedule. "In that sense, we're optimistic about the final deadline," he noted.

Infrastructure is going in alongside the studios, including roads, utilities, district heating, communications and street lighting. An office building is also planned adjacent to the studio lot: a digital and multimedia incubator intended for companies in the field, with foundation work set to begin in a month.

Talks with potential productions are already in progress. "Local producers have shown interest, and we've already hosted the first Hollywood producers," Kuusmik said. "The goal is to have the first projects here by September 2026."

The project lead added that Ida-Viru County's varied landscapes strengthen the appeal. "It works both ways," he explained. "Filmmakers can shoot in the studios and outdoors. Meanwhile, many regard Ida-Viru as a county full of unique locations, and if they come here to film, it'll also be convenient for them to use the studio too."

Another film studio complex is planned in Tallinn for 2027. Kuusmik doesn't view it as competition, but as a partner in attracting more international production to Estonia.

"We'll be doing joint marketing, since we're marketing Estonia as a destination to filmmakers," he explained. "The real competition is with Latvia, Lithuania and perhaps other Eastern European countries."

Not everything has gone smoothly. Funding applications proved more difficult than expected, and Kuusmik had once hoped the complex would open by this fall. He called the project a major challenge.

"You have to keep in mind that nothing like this has ever been built in Estonia, and even in the Baltics, such complexes are rare," Kuusmik noted. "In that sense, it's been a major undertaking, and it was important to make mistakes during the design phase rather than during construction."

The Jõhvi film studio complex, supported by the EU's Just Transition Fund (JTF), will cost €16 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!