Estonia to support film industry in Jõhvi with €10.9 million

The state is directing €10.9 million from the Just Transition Fund to develop infrastructure and support services necessary for the film industry in Jõhvi. With this funding, the Ida-Viru Investment Agency will establish a creative industries incubator building in the Jõhvi business park by September 2026, Delfi reports.

"Transitioning to a more environmentally friendly economic model will help shape a more competitive business environment in Ida-Viru County, making it attractive to foreign investors. Small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to develop their products and services by participating in the incubator, and by using the local rental infrastructure, they can save on costs," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform).

"The new building will house a studio complex and workshops, creating a unique and comprehensive environment in Estonia for creative and film industry companies. In addition, a digital and multimedia incubator will be established in the Jõhvi Business Park, serving as a growth hub for technology start-ups in this field in Ida-Viru County," said Teet Kuusmik, director of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency.

The film industry complex being developed in Jõhvi is the first of its kind in Estonia and will offer services for film and audiovisual production. This includes on-site expertise, support services such as set preparation, sound, lighting, crew services, as well as storage and workshops. The new support services are expected to create 130 to 140 jobs in Ida-Viru County.

