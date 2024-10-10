X!

Estonia to support film industry in Jõhvi with €10.9 million

News
Film set in Estonia.
Film set in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The state is directing €10.9 million from the Just Transition Fund to develop infrastructure and support services necessary for the film industry in Jõhvi. With this funding, the Ida-Viru Investment Agency will establish a creative industries incubator building in the Jõhvi business park by September 2026, Delfi reports.

"Transitioning to a more environmentally friendly economic model will help shape a more competitive business environment in Ida-Viru County, making it attractive to foreign investors. Small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to develop their products and services by participating in the incubator, and by using the local rental infrastructure, they can save on costs," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform).

"The new building will house a studio complex and workshops, creating a unique and comprehensive environment in Estonia for creative and film industry companies. In addition, a digital and multimedia incubator will be established in the Jõhvi Business Park, serving as a growth hub for technology start-ups in this field in Ida-Viru County," said Teet Kuusmik, director of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency.

The film industry complex being developed in Jõhvi is the first of its kind in Estonia and will offer services for film and audiovisual production. This includes on-site expertise, support services such as set preparation, sound, lighting, crew services, as well as storage and workshops. The new support services are expected to create 130 to 140 jobs in Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:32

Report: Only a small part of healthcare professionals assess their competence

13:04

Estonia to launch four-stage teacher career model, corresponding pay grades

12:31

Estonia to support film industry in Jõhvi with €10.9 million

12:25

Viljandi County locals form patrol group to combat wave of thefts

11:53

Doctors' median wage up 21 percent on year, to €4,557 per month

11:25

Good girl mask could hide a plethora of problems at home

11:17

Statistics: Trade deficit down by over 40 percent on year to August

10:39

Narva rehires support specialists fired for lacking Estonian language skills

09:58

MTA chief: Ignorance biggest challenge ahead of profit tax implementation

08:57

Riigikogu committee chair regrets top Ramstein meeting postponement

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

08:04

Anti-semitic activist in Tallinn raises questions about limits to free speech

09.10

Deputy mayor: Cars have to be able to travel smoothly in Tallinn

09.10

Tallinn signs construction contract for Stroomi beach facility

08.10

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

09.10

Minister: Nordica sale has been obstructed by SAS contract

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo