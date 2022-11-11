Pääru Oja: I'm not sure if 'Tallinn Film Studios' is such a good idea

News
Pääru Oja.
Pääru Oja. Source: Gea Kumpel / ERR
News

Actor Pääru Oja told the culture program "OP" that he is worried that the "Tallinn Film Studios" will have the same fate as a similar project in Hungary, where American films have taken over most of the film production capacity and there are only a few local filmmakers.

"I just did a series in Hungary earlier this year, and they told me that they have a tax rebate system, and a lot of American stuff is produced there, and if we're talking about our 'Tallinn Film Studios' now, I'm not sure it's such a good idea," he admitted, noting that Hungarians claimed it completely killed Hungarian film.

"The technical staff wants to make American films because the salaries are better and you can easily make very large productions with local actors playing supporting roles," he explained. "But there hasn't been much work on Hungarian films because there is no more money and the talented people have fled to American projects," he continued.

However, he admitted, there is no good replacement for the "Tallinn Film Studios" idea. "I sense a certain charm in all of this, but what I heard there made me a little wary," Oja said, adding that the Tallinn film studios would be extremely important to Estonian filmmakers. "Then Estonian films could be made at decent production facilities."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: "OP"

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:32

Lauri Läänemets: Diverse contacts key in defense policy

13:25

Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court

12:57

Kairi Tilga: National Library city space could be car-free and diverse

12:29

Estonian Kristin Tattar named US Disc Golf Pro Tour player of the year

12:16

Head of Center in Ida-Viru County critical of Yana Toom running in district

11:49

Estonia may have to pay out Russian pensions to local residents itself

11:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Interior minister's collective defense gamble dangerous

11:03

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

10:50

Former SDE chair Indrek Saar not running for Riigikogu anymore

10:12

Pääru Oja: I'm not sure if 'Tallinn Film Studios' is such a good idea

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

10.11

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

10.11

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

10.11

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

10.11

Government planning to tighten moped driving requirements

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: