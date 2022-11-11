Pääru Oja: I'm not sure if 'Tallinn Film Studios' is such a good idea

Actor Pääru Oja told the culture program "OP" that he is worried that the "Tallinn Film Studios" will have the same fate as a similar project in Hungary, where American films have taken over most of the film production capacity and there are only a few local filmmakers.

"I just did a series in Hungary earlier this year, and they told me that they have a tax rebate system, and a lot of American stuff is produced there, and if we're talking about our 'Tallinn Film Studios' now, I'm not sure it's such a good idea," he admitted, noting that Hungarians claimed it completely killed Hungarian film.

"The technical staff wants to make American films because the salaries are better and you can easily make very large productions with local actors playing supporting roles," he explained. "But there hasn't been much work on Hungarian films because there is no more money and the talented people have fled to American projects," he continued.

However, he admitted, there is no good replacement for the "Tallinn Film Studios" idea. "I sense a certain charm in all of this, but what I heard there made me a little wary," Oja said, adding that the Tallinn film studios would be extremely important to Estonian filmmakers. "Then Estonian films could be made at decent production facilities."

