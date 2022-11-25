Tallinn to start Film Wonderland campus construction next year

Construction of film studio campus Tallinn Film Wonderland will start next year, the city council announced on Friday, after signing off on its budget.

The venture is one of the capital's biggest priorities, Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm said, adding it will create "a modern, world-class working environment" for filmmakers and raise the level of Estonia's film industry.

"It will also bring top foreign talent and the profits that come with their profiles. Film companies will also indirectly benefit other sectors, from accommodation and catering to tourism and entertainment - there is a lot to be gained for everyone," said Vimm.

The studio will mostly be financed by the national Cultural Endowment, which funds the building of nationally important buildings, but the first payout will out be for several years.

Vimm said Tallinn has set funding aside in its budget instead so work can start.

