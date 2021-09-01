Committee wants to add film campus to cultural heritage list

In May this year, the Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee decided to forward four cultural objects of national importance to the Riigikogu for cultural heritage endowment. Now, the committee wants to add Tallinn's film campus to that list.

The original list of objects of national importance consisted of the Narva Kreenholm Cultural Manufacturing Quarter, the extension of the current National Opera Building, the Arvo Pärt Music Hall and the Tartu Cultural Centre in the Heart of the City (Süku).

Cultural affairs committee member Heidy Purga (Reform) told ERR that the committee council met on Monday to discuss adding the film campus Tallinn Film Wonderland to the list of important objects. "We looked for a compromise all summer, luckily the law not being completed gave us an opportunity to discuss it further," Purga said.

She added that the cultural committee will begin discussing adding the film campus as an amendment to the endowment bill in fall.

Purga said the coalition has agreed on the idea already. "I am very glad that we have not just sat by all summer, but have had lengthy discussions with both film campus representatives and coalition partners. We also have votes from the opposition, so I believe it will be done," she said.

Adding a fifth object to the list is not too difficult a task. "A second reading means amendment proposals can be voted on in the Riigikogu's hall, therefore the cultural affairs committee will be making a proposal to add the film campus as an object of cultural importance," Purga explained.

"The campus narrowly missed out in the cultural affairs committee, the project was among the favorites," Purga said of the initial process.

The Cultural Endowment of Estonia Act allows the Endowment's board to support the development or restoration of up to two cultural buildings of national importance. Each year, 60.6 percent of the gambling tax is earmarked for the fund.

The government last decided to develop the Kumu Art Museum, the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre in 1996.

