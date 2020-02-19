ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee seeking cultural endowment proposals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonia National Museum.
Estonia National Museum. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
News

The Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu are looking for new proposals for cultural buildings to be built or renovated in the coming years with funds from the cultural endowment.

The chairman of the committee Aadu Must said in 1996 the Riigikogu decided to finance the construction of Kumu, the Estonian National Museum and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater as cultural buildings of national importance.

"Now that all three objects have been completed with the support of the cultural endowment, we are waiting for the views of the public as to which of the following buildings could be of key importance to Estonian culture and thus to our society," he added.

According to the Estonian Cultural Endowment Act, the Cultural Endowment Council shall support the establishment and renovation of cultural buildings of national importance in accordance with the ranking approved by the resolution of the Riigikogu. Up to two objects are supported at any one time.

The construction and renovation of cultural facilities are paid for through taxes from gambling.

When submitting proposals, it is also important to describe the regional justification of the building and its potential users and participants. The designation of a nationally significant cultural building should also include an estimate of the estimated cost of the works, information on possible co-financiers and partners in addition to the cultural capital, and a vision of how the future building will be maintained.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas has said money from cultural endowment could be used to build an opera house in Tallinn's Linnahall. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

cultural endowment
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:18

Mihhail Lotman: History is war

17:57

Expert: We should not surrender our values in China relations

17:23

Suspected drug trafficker runs over two police officers in Lasnamäe

17:01

Air Baltic Tallinn departures numbers up 37 percent on year to January

16:51

Riigikogu passes statement condemning Russian 'falsification of history

16:44

Finance minister: No agreement on EU budget plan yet

16:22

New Baltic power connection could happen through Liivi offshore wind farm

15:58

Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee seeking cultural endowment proposals

15:34

Opposition parties initiate no-confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor

15:10

Kiik: Final pension reform decision likely to come from top court

14:54

Survey: Rescue services and local government are most trusted institutions

14:27

Prime minister: We're working to soften Estonia's EU co-financing rise

14:02

Tallinn wants taxi drivers to have rest time requirements

13:42

Saaremaa-Ventspils ferry line looking to relaunch

13:16

Estonia issues joint UNSC statement condemning Russia activity in Ukraine

13:05

Mobility plan detrimental to Estonian road freight operators' interests

12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google Doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: