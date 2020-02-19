Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee seeking cultural endowment proposals

The Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu are looking for new proposals for cultural buildings to be built or renovated in the coming years with funds from the cultural endowment.

The chairman of the committee Aadu Must said in 1996 the Riigikogu decided to finance the construction of Kumu, the Estonian National Museum and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater as cultural buildings of national importance.

"Now that all three objects have been completed with the support of the cultural endowment, we are waiting for the views of the public as to which of the following buildings could be of key importance to Estonian culture and thus to our society," he added.

According to the Estonian Cultural Endowment Act, the Cultural Endowment Council shall support the establishment and renovation of cultural buildings of national importance in accordance with the ranking approved by the resolution of the Riigikogu. Up to two objects are supported at any one time.

The construction and renovation of cultural facilities are paid for through taxes from gambling.

When submitting proposals, it is also important to describe the regional justification of the building and its potential users and participants. The designation of a nationally significant cultural building should also include an estimate of the estimated cost of the works, information on possible co-financiers and partners in addition to the cultural capital, and a vision of how the future building will be maintained.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas has said money from cultural endowment could be used to build an opera house in Tallinn's Linnahall.

