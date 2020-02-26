ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
{{1582715760000 | amCalendar}}
Artist's impression of Tallink's planned Linnahall port.
Open gallery
25 photos
Photo: Press conference with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), Paavo Nõgene of Tallink, and Ain Hanschmidt of Infortar. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Shipping line Tallink is to develop the iconic Linnahall in Tallinn, at an estimated cost of €300 million, with a passenger harbor planned as well as a conference center, concert hall, hotel and shopping center.

Tallink Grupp AS is to ink a deal with Tallinn City Government, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, together with private investment group Infortar AS, which is part owner of Tallink Grupp.

"The Linnahall is not only a valuable historic building, but also the name of a major project," said Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart on Wednesday, also outlining the various projects planned at the site.

Kõlvart added that talks between Tallink and the City of Tallinn had started last year, adding that further analysis is needed.

 "We have a clear understanding that this is no longer a theoretical concept; the partners have a strong desire to invest and develop the project," Kõlvart said, speaking at a press conference Wednesday lunchtime, where he appeared with Tallink chief Paavo Nõgene, and Ain Hanschmidt of Infortar.

The City of Tallinn will hold a 34 percent stake, with Tallink and Infortar together holding 32 percent, under the plans, Kõlvart said.

""Tallinn will only be investing in the land; financially the city has a symbolic stake of €340,000," Kõlvart went on.

The total estimated project cost is approximately €300 million, according to a Tallink press release.

Paavo Nõgene added his company has a clear vision on how to manage the development.

"The goal is to reconstruct the Linnahall's concert hall in building a 5,000-seat multi-functional conference and concert hall, and to add smaller conference rooms. This can be done sensibly, so as not to require a public grant in the future," said Nõgene, adding that the numbers of visitors, projected at over 10 million, paying off the development.

Underground traffic solutions might also be used to alleviate the already-busy volumes in the area, Kõlvart said.

"This is the problem right now - the traffic management part of this project. There aren't many options, and the traffic has to go underground," he said, noting that a tunnel would take road traffic from the Linnahall area as far as was possible to Ahtri street nearby.

The Linnahall was opened in 1980 in time for the Moscow Summer Olympics, when Tallinn hosted most water-based events like sailing. Originally called the V.I. Lenin Palace of Culture and Sports, and designed by Estonian architects Raine Karp and  Riina Altmäe, the Linnahall is a prime example of later Soviet brutalism-type architecture, mirrored by the National Library building (which had the same architects) on Tõnismägi in the capital.

It gradually fell into a somewhat dilapidated state over the years, though was formerly used as a departure point for the now-defunct Copterline and Linda Line transport links to Helsinki.

The Linnahall was also used as a filming location last summer, for the forthcoming Hollywood thriller "Tenet", directed by Christopher Nolan.

Opera house plans scrapped

Discussions had also been held on potentially converting the site to include an opera theater, under the remit of the National Opera (Rahvusooper).

However, this idea has now been scrapped, Kõlvart said.

"The commission, which was to analyze the construction of an opera houseat the Lonnahall, analyzed different options, which were not very realistic. you can't give it up, "Kõlvart noted.

"Even the theoretical possibility that two concepts (an opera house and conference center together - ed.) could coexist is not viable. Our priority is the conference center, and we cannot give up on that, "Kõlvart noted.

Nonetheless, Kõlvart said, the future of the opera house is equally important for the City of Tallinn, which is also trying to make its own efforts to find a solution.

"The will continues to exist and as much as the city can suppor itt, we will support it, but not financially," said the mayor.

The culture ministry estimated last autumn that this project would cost €160-170 million.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinktallinn city governmentmihhail kõlvartlinnahallinfortartallin
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

10:43

Paper: University of Tartu refused to publish article on Huawei

10:29

Expert: Tallinn won't go into quarantine mode if Coronavirus detected

10:29

Tallinn's mayor met with Australian ambassador in Estonia

10:10

Kristina Kallas: Ida-Viru County awaiting government alternatives to Põxit

09:58

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

09:39

Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

09:18

EKRE deputy chair: Pharmacy reform all in the mail, closures likely

09:04

Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: