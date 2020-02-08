Estonia beats Austria in Fed Cup, through to next stage

Estonia defeated Austria 2:1 in the third round of the Fed Cup in Tallinn on Friday, and is through to the next stage, ERR's sports portal reports.

In game one of the team event, the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup, Elena Malõgina (Estonia) beat Melanie Klaffner in two sets, 7:6 (5), 6:2.

Estonia's top player Anett Kontaveit was in action in the second game, beating Julia Grabher 6:1, 6:2 in a game which lasted just over an hour.

The two wins meant Estonia had already prevailed in the best-of-three format, though the pairing of Saara Orav and Valeria Gorlatš lost to Klaffner and Sinja Kraus in three sets, 2:6, 6:4, 0:6 in the third, doubles match.

Estonia, which is hosting the Euro-Africa Group tournament at the Tallink Tennis Center in Lasnamäe, won the same number of rounds (one) as two of other two teams in Pool A, Greece and Austria – but goes through on overall win ratios (for instance Greece – which defeated Estonia - lost all three of its games with Italy, though Greece still progresses too, Austria does not), meeting Ukraine in the next round on Saturday.

All three Pool B teams are through, with Croatia meeting Italy and Bulgaria meeting Greece, in addition to the Estonia-Ukraine clash.