ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Anett Kontaveit talking to ERR in 2019.
Anett Kontaveit talking to ERR in 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's highest ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit rose nine places in the fresh Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, placing 22nd, according to Baltic News Service.

Anett Kontaveit has risen nine places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to 22nd, following a recent successful streak including reaching the quarter finals of the Australian Open last month – her furthest progress in any grand slam tournament to date, and dispensing with (then) world number 8 Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi also rose in the rankings, by five places to take her back into the top 100, at 96th.

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, had a career-high ranking of 14th in April last year. Last season was cut short by illness at the U.S. Open in late September.

Two other women players from Estonia are Elena Malõgina, up 15 places to 553rd, and Katriin Saar, who rose 57 places to 941st.

Top men's player Jürgen Zopp has dropped out of the top 500, after falling 64 places in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) – the men's rankings, to 505th.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:10

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

16:54

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

16:21

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discus latest pharmacy reform proposals

15:52

January breaks average temperature records

15:32

Justice chancellor: Airport transit conditions must be improved

14:26

Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

13:58

Ratings: Mart Helme grows in support as ideal prime minister

13:27

Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

12:58

Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

12:28

Police send TLT corruption case to prosecutor's office

11:57

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

11:29

Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

10:57

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

10:36

Report: Estonia's holocaust memorials in focus

10:14

President: Treaty of Tartu is the birth certificate of the Estonian state

09:56

Report: Plight of Estonia's southeastern border villages

09:35

Paper: Family doctors suggest sick note not needed for first three days

09:11

Gallery: EKRE holds torchlight march for Treaty of Tartu centennial

08:52

Samost ja Sildam: actual contribution expected from opposition

08:25

Olukorrast riigis: Press must serve the public

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: