Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

Anett Kontaveit has risen nine places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to 22nd, following a recent successful streak including reaching the quarter finals of the Australian Open last month – her furthest progress in any grand slam tournament to date, and dispensing with (then) world number 8 Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi also rose in the rankings, by five places to take her back into the top 100, at 96th.

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, had a career-high ranking of 14th in April last year. Last season was cut short by illness at the U.S. Open in late September.

Two other women players from Estonia are Elena Malõgina, up 15 places to 553rd, and Katriin Saar, who rose 57 places to 941st.

Top men's player Jürgen Zopp has dropped out of the top 500, after falling 64 places in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) – the men's rankings, to 505th.

