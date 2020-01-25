ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
News

Anett Kontaveit has pulled off a shock victory against world number eight Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1 in the Australian Open in Melbourne, to go through to the fourth round.

The Estonian, 24, from Tallinn, ranked 31st in the world, wrapped up the first set in just 20 minutes; 10 minutes after that she had won nine games in a row, unanswered by her opponent, who reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last September.

The next game, Bencic, 22, managed to hold her serve to take the solitary game she managed in the entire matchup; this was the first time the pair had met.

Nonetheless, statistics are not quite as one-sided: Bencic served up three aces, Kontaveit none, and made only one more double fault (four). However, while the Estonian managed to win 86 percent of her first serve points, Bencic only took 50 percent. On second service points won the disparity was even greater – 77 percent success rate to Kontaveit compared with 38 percent for the Swiss.

The match ended mid-afternoon local time, early on Saturday morning in Estonia.

Kontaveit now meets Iga Swiatek of Poland, ranked 56th in the world. The pair have met once before, in Cincinnati last year, with the Estonian prevailing 6:4, 7:6 (2).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:34

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

14:22

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

14:08

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

13:44

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

13:17

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

12:40

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

11:23

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

10:46

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

10:34

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

09:31

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

08:22

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

24.01

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

24.01

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

24.01

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

24.01

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

24.01

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

24.01

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: