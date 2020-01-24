Ott Tänak crashes out of season-opening Monte Carlo rally

Ott Tänak's 2020 WRC season as defending champion has gotten off to an inauspicious start in Monte Carlo, after crashing out Friday morning.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were running in third place after Thursday evening's two speed stages.

However, after being quicker than main rivals Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) and teammate at Hyundai Thierry Neuville in the first stage, the Estonian left the track at a speed during the second, rolling down an embankment and totalling the Hyundai i20 in the process.

Both men are unhurt, according to ERR's sports portal and other media reports.

