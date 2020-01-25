Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

Rally driver Ott Tänak said the reason for his crash on Friday, which ended his hopes at the Monte Carlo Rally, was because the car was going too fast.

Tänak and Martin Järveoja were unharmed by the accident and remained under the care of medical professions on Friday night. They did not compete in the Monte Carlo Rally on Saturday.

Tänak, who was allowed to leave the hospital on Saturday morning, described the accident to WRC. He said: "We drove up a slope that I did not notice while exploring the track. We were too fast. The slope pushed us off the line and then the other slope off the road. The accident happened at a fairly high speed."

The car was still in one piece after the cash. "I did not investigate the car after the crash, but of course the safety equipment did its job. We are happy that we escaped unharmed," added Tänak, who was driving his first rally at Hyundai.

The Estonians are now focusing on the second round of the season, which will be held from February 13 to 16 in Sweden.

You can watch a video of Friday's crash here.

