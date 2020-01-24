ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tänak third in Monte Carlo after WRC 2020 season opener first day

News
ERR
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

WRC reigning champion Ott Tänak is in third place after Thursday night's testing, on the opening day of the WRC 2020 season at Monte Carlo, ERR's sports portal reports.

Tänak, who left Toyota days after clinching the world championship in late October, now drives for Hyundai, and took his teammate Martin Järveoja with him. Tänak's new teammate and last year's runner up Thierry Neuville (Belgium) is in the lead, and six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who replaced Tänak at Toyota, is in second, 19.1 seconds behind the Belgian after the two speed-stage test. T'nak is 25.1 behind Nueville.

The event carries on Friday with six stages of around 20 kilometers each, in the hills and mountain passes surrounding the principality.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänak sport in estonia estonian motorsport wrc 2020 estonian sports people
