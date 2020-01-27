ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime Minister offers condolences following Kobe Bryant death ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020.
Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has expressed his condolences following the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with eight other people, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter.

Ratas, known to be a big basketball fan and former player, wrote on his social media page that: " This is a loss for the whole world. I extend my sincere condolences to all the family members, loved ones and admirers of the basketball legend."

"I met Kobe Bryant in Milan in 1997 - we competed as part of an Estonian team in an international street basketball tournament, which he was a patron of."

"He has ever since then been a model of mine, not only for his outstanding talent, but also for his hard work, dedication and caring."

"I will remember and honor this legend of basketball. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant."

According to media reports which emerged late night on Sunday, Estonian time, Bryant, 41, had been passenger in a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter carrying nine people, which crashed at Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, local time. There were no survivors. Some witnesses reported the helicopter seemed to be experiencing mechanical trouble just before the crash. Bryant was due to attend a basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, which his daughter, Gianna, also on board, was due to play in.

Son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, shooting guard Kobe Bryant played his entire professional career with the LA Lakers, and represented the U.S. at the 2008 olympics in Beijing, and the 2012 games in London, winning a gold medal at both. He was an 18-time All Star, was picked for the All-NBA times 12 times, and was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2008. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters, one of whom was born in June 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri rataskobe bryant
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08:27

Prime Minister offers condolences following Kobe Bryant death

07:13

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open quarter finals

26.01

Tax and Customs Board: €147 million of overpaid income tax to be returned

26.01

Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

26.01

Startup Estonia creates new startup database

26.01

Pealtnägija: Women find it difficult to reach top echelons in politics

26.01

Animal-vehicle crash database and map application launched

26.01

Zahkna and Oja take second place in single mixed relay

26.01

Tax board to send reminders to people to declared sale and rental income

26.01

Gallery: Kai Art Center starts 2020 with 'radical' neon light installation

26.01

President: Admiral Bellingshausen is our man

26.01

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at X-Games

25.01

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

25.01

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

25.01

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

25.01

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

25.01

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

25.01

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

25.01

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: