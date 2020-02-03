Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

A round of the Fed Cup, the international women's team tennis championship, is taking place in Tallinn this week, starting on Wednesday. Estonia's includes Anett Kontaveit, who recently reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, in their team.

A total of seven teams from the Euro-Africa Group: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Ukraine, as well as Estonia, are taking part.

Ukraine, Bulgaria and Croatia are in Group A, the remainder in Group B.

Greece will be without world number 21 Maria Sakkari, and field Anett Kontaveit, now ranked just one place behind Sakkari at 22nd, as well as Elena Malõgina, Katriin Saar, Valeria Gorlach and Saara Orav, ERR's sports portal reports.

Greece is headed up by Despina Papamichail, ranked 25th in the world, and includes Michaela Laki and Dimitra Pavlou, aged 14 and 15 respectively.

Italy, which has a quite homogeneous team with players ranking from just inside the top 100, to within the top 150, faces Austria, led by Barbra Haas (ranked 139th), at the Tallink Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Croatia and Bulgaria also meet on Wednesday, with Ukraine having a free day.

The tournament runs until Saturday. Tickets are available here.

The Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, and the women's equivalent of the men's Davis Cup. France are the most recent champions.

