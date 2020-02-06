Gallery: Estonia loses to Greece in Fed Cup day one in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Fed Cup day one featuring Estonia against Greece.
Photo: Fed Cup day one featuring Estonia against Greece. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The Estonian tennis team lost 2:1 to Greece on the opening day of the Fed Cup tournament in Tallinn. The score was 1:1 in singles matches, leaving the doubles game as the decider, ERR's sports portal reports.

Elena Malõgina lost to missed Valentini Grammatikopoulou, in a closely fought game which lasted well over two hours at the Tallink Tennis Center in Lasnamäe, 4:6, 6:4, 6:7 (8).

The second matchup saw top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, ranked 22nd in the world, overcome world number 25 Despina Papamichail. Kontaveit lost the opening set 6:3, but won the following two sets 6:3, 6:0. The game lasted an hour and 48 minutes.

This left the doubles lineup featuring the same four players. Greece was without its top player, world number 21 Maria Sakkari, but still prevailed. Pamamichail and Grammatikopoulou defeated Kontaveit and Malõgina in three sets, 6:3, 4:6, 6:2 in a game that lasted just under two hours.

The Estonian team also includes Katriin Saar, Valeria Gorlatš  and Saara Orav, and is due to meet Italy next, on Thursday.

The Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, and the women's equivalent of the men's Davis Cup. France are the most recent champions.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitfed cupestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian sports people
