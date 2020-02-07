Estonia lost its second Fed Cup tennis encounter to Italy in Tallinn Thursday.

The Fed Cup, the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup, sees seven teams in the Euro-Africa group in action at the Tallink Tennis Center in Lasnamäe: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Ukraine, as well as Estonia.

The format sees two singles matches, with either these competing players, or four more, then playing a third, often deciding, doubles game.

In the first of these, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy defeated Estonia's Elena Malõgina in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1. Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, currently ranked 22nd in the world, was up next against Camila Giorg, ranked 100th, and won in three sets, 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (7:4) in an encounter which lasted nearly two-and-a-half-hours.

In the deciding doubles game, Jasmine Paolin and Martina Trevisan overcame Valeria Gorlatš and Katriin Saar, 6:3, 6:2, giving Italy the victory.

Estonia had already lost 2:1 to Greece in the opening round on Thursday, and faces Austria in the final group game on Friday.

The Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, and the women's equivalent of the men's Davis Cup. France are the most recent champions.

