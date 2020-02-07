ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia loses Fed Cup tennis clash with Italy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Fed Cup: Estonia versus Italy, Thursday February 6 2020.
Photo: Fed Cup: Estonia versus Italy, Thursday February 6 2020. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia lost its second Fed Cup tennis encounter to Italy in Tallinn Thursday.

The Fed Cup, the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup, sees seven teams in the Euro-Africa group in action at the Tallink Tennis Center in Lasnamäe: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Ukraine, as well as Estonia.

The format sees two singles matches, with either these competing players, or four more, then playing a third, often deciding, doubles game.

In the first of these, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy defeated Estonia's Elena Malõgina in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1. Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, currently ranked 22nd in the world, was up next against Camila Giorg, ranked 100th, and won in three sets, 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (7:4) in an encounter which lasted nearly two-and-a-half-hours.

In the deciding doubles game, Jasmine Paolin and Martina Trevisan overcame Valeria Gorlatš and Katriin Saar, 6:3, 6:2, giving Italy the victory.

Estonia had already lost 2:1 to Greece in the opening round on Thursday, and faces Austria in the final group game on Friday.

The Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, and the women's equivalent of the men's Davis Cup. France are the most recent champions.

A total of seven teams from the Euro-Africa Group: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Ukraine, as well as Estonia, are taking part.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

fed cupestonian tennisestonian sportssports in estonia
