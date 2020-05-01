ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Six players have been nominated for the three regional Group I Fed Cup Heart Awards in recognition of their Fed Cup performances in 2020. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and Luxembourg's Eleonora Molinaro are the nominees from Europe/Africa zone.

The other nominees are: Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico and Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg from the Americas; and India's Sania Mirza and Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia from Asia/Oceania.

They join Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Carla Suarez Navarro and Anastasija Sevastova, nominated for their displays during the Fed Cup Qualifiers.

The Fed Cup Heart Award recognises those players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team during Fed Cup. Winners will be determined by an online fan vote, with each winner receiving a cheque to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Kontaveit won all of her singles matches in front of a home crowd in Tallinn as Estonia earned a spot in the promotion ties, where she beat then-world No.5 Elina Svitolina to put the hosts within one win of April's play-offs, only to fall just short in the decisive doubles.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

anett kontaveitfed cup
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:52

Survey: Residents' diligence in preventing spread of virus begins to decline

17:29

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

17:01

Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

16:21

UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

15:48

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

15:22

All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

14:52

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

14:20

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

13:43

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

13:19

Excise duty on natural gas, electricity lowered from Friday

12:47

Margus Hunt to sign with New Orleans Saints

12:17

Police: No major incidents during Walpurgis Night

11:48

Head of Spring Storm field training: We were unable to involve reservists

11:16

Health Board: 5 new coronavirus cases, 72 patients in hospital

10:58

Cost of Tartu highway four-lane road section reduced by €13 million

10:25

Pro cyclist Tanel Kangert criticizes restrictions on public events

09:52

Fiscal Council: Government did not meet its budget targets for 2019

09:05

Price of diesel falls below a euro per liter

30.04

Tallinn officials earn more than mayor of Tartu

30.04

Estonian employers ask Finland's PM to open border for workers

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: