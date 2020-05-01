Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

Six players have been nominated for the three regional Group I Fed Cup Heart Awards in recognition of their Fed Cup performances in 2020. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and Luxembourg's Eleonora Molinaro are the nominees from Europe/Africa zone.

The other nominees are: Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico and Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg from the Americas; and India's Sania Mirza and Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia from Asia/Oceania.

They join Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Carla Suarez Navarro and Anastasija Sevastova, nominated for their displays during the Fed Cup Qualifiers.

The Fed Cup Heart Award recognises those players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team during Fed Cup. Winners will be determined by an online fan vote, with each winner receiving a cheque to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Kontaveit won all of her singles matches in front of a home crowd in Tallinn as Estonia earned a spot in the promotion ties, where she beat then-world No.5 Elina Svitolina to put the hosts within one win of April's play-offs, only to fall just short in the decisive doubles.

--

