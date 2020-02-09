ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia loses Fed Cup Ukraine encounter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Anett Kontaveit at the Fed Cup in Tallinn.
Anett Kontaveit at the Fed Cup in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia lost to 2:1 Ukraine in the second stage of the Fed Cup in Tallinn on Saturday.

While Elena Malõgina Dajana Jamstremska (WTA 26) 6:3, 6:1 in the first of the three games – which follow a format of two singles matches followed by a doubles match, the latter often being the decider, the next two matches were both losses for Estonia.

Malõgina's straight sets victory in just under an hour at the Tallink Tennis Center in Lasnamäe was notable in that the Estonian lies 527 places below the Ukrainian; Jamstremska is ranked 26th in the world.

The next game was undoubtedly a highlight for spectators, pitching top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, now 22nd in the world, against world number four Elina Svitolina. The pair had met just once before, in Rome in 2018, which saw the Ukrainian win in straight sets.

While Kontaveit won the first set 6:3, and narrowly missed out on the second, which went to a tie-breaker (7:6 (5)), the Ukrainian took control in the third set to win 6:2.

The deciding doubles game pitted Kontaveit and Malõgina against a fresh pair of Ukrainian players, Marta Kostjuki (WTA 167) and Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 128), who wrapped things up in straight sets, 6:2, 6:0.

Estonia's coach Märten Tamla said that he was happy with the team's performance despite Saturday's result.

"I was happy with my girls in any case. This result, losing to Ukraine, is of course a disappointment. However, we came here to reach the playoffs and reach the playoffs we did. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian girls played a great game of doubles," Tamla told ERR after the game.

"In my opinion, Elena [Malõgina] played very well. I think she proved herself, she proved to others and she also proved to me that she is capable of playing higher than she currently shows."

The Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, and the women's equivalent of the men's Davis Cup. France are the most recent champions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

fed cupestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sports people
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:51

Estonia loses Fed Cup Ukraine encounter

10:19

Politicians react to MEP's calls to remove disloyal diplomats

09:01

Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

08.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit Updated

08.02

Study: Estonian pensioners have highest poverty risk in EU

08.02

Rural pharmacies appeal to EKRE to stick with planned pharmacy reform

08.02

Elron fined close to €6,000 for 2019 delays and cancellations

08.02

Archbishop Viilma: Sauna gives me inspiration for sermons

08.02

Center Party ousted from Valga municipality

08.02

Five Estonian fencing stars competing in Barcelona this weekend

08.02

Isamaa wants Estonian language higher education boost at expense of English

08.02

Estonia beats Austria in Fed Cup, through to next stage

08.02

Mart Raudsaar: Linnamäe asked me to make Postimees best paper in Estonia

07.02

EDF chief talks Baltic defense plans at the Pentagon

07.02

Finance minister: President's pension bill rejection a political act

07.02

Isamaa leader: Pension bill won't change much despite president's rejection

07.02

Riigikogu committee chair: We knew pharmacy reform might cost state damages

07.02

President did not proclaim pension reform law

07.02

Saaremaa fatal drink driving suspect arrested after hospital discharge

07.02

Audit office rules impermissible gambling tax funds for LGBT+ groups

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: