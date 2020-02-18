ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit is in action in round one of the WTA tournament in Dubai Tuesday evening, against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit, ranked 24th, slipped two places in the latest published rankings. She reached the quarter finals of the Australian Open in January.

The pair have met before, at an ITF tournament game in Poitiers in 2016, which the Estonian won 6:4, 6:4. At that time, Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, was outside the top 100 players whereas Cirstea ranked 81st (currently 70th).

Cirstea had to pass through qualifying to get to the main event.

The winner will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Ukraine, ranked 31st in the world, who defeated world number four Belinda Bencic 1:6, 6:1, 6:1 in round one. Kontaveit also beat Bencic, of Switzerland, in straight sets, in Melbourne last month.

The clash starts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
